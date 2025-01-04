Rishabh Pant pays back Sunil Gavaskar’s ’stupid’ remark with 61 in Sydney, registers fastest fifty by an Indian in Oz

Rishabh Pant paid back Sunil Gavaskar's 'stupid, stupid, stupid' remark in Melbourne with a 33-ball 61 in the fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. Unhappy with Pant's shot selection on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Melbourne, Gavaskar minced no words for the India wicketkeeper, which also gave the hosts their first wicket on that day.

In Sydney, Pant emerged in a new avatar as he tore into the Australian bowling with a flurry of boundaries and sixes against the likes of Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Beau Webster.

Coming in after the dismissal of Shubman Gill, Pant was in mood from the onset. With India already four wickets down, Pant felt the need for runs and went n his natural way of stokeplay as he executed his ramp shots to perfection.

The southpaw started off with a six off Boland on his first ball before going rampant against debutant Beau Webster, who he smashed for three fours in an over. In fact, Pant completed his fifty with a flick off the pads against Starc, which went over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

