Rishabh Pant pays back Sunil Gavaskar’s ’stupid’ remark with 61 in Sydney, registers fastest fifty by an Indian in Oz

Rishabh Pant scored a quickfire 61 in the second innings of the fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Jan 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Advertisement
India’s Rishabh Pant plays a ramp shot on the second day of the fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)

Rishabh Pant paid back Sunil Gavaskar's 'stupid, stupid, stupid' remark in Melbourne with a 33-ball 61 in the fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday. Unhappy with Pant's shot selection on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Melbourne, Gavaskar minced no words for the India wicketkeeper, which also gave the hosts their first wicket on that day. 

In Sydney, Pant emerged in a new avatar as he tore into the Australian bowling with a flurry of boundaries and sixes against the likes of Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Beau Webster. 

Advertisement

Coming in after the dismissal of Shubman Gill, Pant was in mood from the onset. With India already four wickets down, Pant felt the need for runs and went n his natural way of stokeplay as he executed his ramp shots to perfection. 

The southpaw started off with a six off Boland on his first ball before going rampant against debutant Beau Webster, who he smashed for three fours in an over. In fact, Pant completed his fifty with a flick off the pads against Starc, which went over the deep mid-wicket boundary. 

Advertisement

In the process, Pant also became the overseas batter with a fastest fifty on Australian soil, completing his half-century in just 29 balls. 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRishabh Pant pays back Sunil Gavaskar’s ’stupid’ remark with 61 in Sydney, registers fastest fifty by an Indian in Oz
First Published:4 Jan 2025, 12:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts