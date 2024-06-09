WATCH | Rishabh Pant reacts to ‘Tel lagao Dabur ka wicket girao babar ka’ chants during IND vs PAK World Cup matches
Rishabh Pant shares insights on the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan, appreciating the crowd's spirited slogans like 'Tel Laga ke Dabur Ka wicket girao Babar ka'. He also recalls sledging Virat Kohli during an IPL 2024 match, adding an intriguing perspective to the game.
Rohit Sharma's Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today. It will be the first Super Eight clash between the neighbours and their first international match since last year's ODI World Cup.