Rishabh Pant reads horoscopes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya before Champions Trophy 2025; watch what happens next

Rishabh Pant and his banter with his teammates in airports goes hand in hand. As the Indian team flew out of Mumbai to Dubai for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the wicketkeeper was caught reading horoscopes of his teammates including captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, the video of which went viral on social media.

In the video shared by BCCI, the Indian cricketers, after their thumping 3-0 ODI series win over England, looked in great spirits as they headed for the first major ICC title in 2025. While in lounge at Mumbai Airport, Rishabh Pant with a newspaper in hand showed the horoscope of Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain was left in splits after reading his own.

Advertisement

The wicketkeeper-batter then turned to Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel, asking for their birth dates and read out their horoscopes. The 27-year-old also did the same with Hardik Pandya, who joined the trio a bit late.

Advertisement

Star batter Virat Kohli chose to stay focussed as captured in the video. However, the most notable absentee was pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out at the last moment due to his back injury. The 31-year-old had injured his back during India's fifth Test in Sydney against Australia last month and is yet to regain full fitness. Harshit Rana has been picked as his replacement.

India's Champions Trophy Schedule India will start their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20 followed by the high-octane clash against Pakistan three days later. India round off their group assignments against New Zealand on March 2. However, India are one of the four teams who won't be playing any warm-up games ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Advertisement