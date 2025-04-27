Rishabh Pant reflects on poor IPL form after loss to Mumbai, LSG captain says ’it’s not the right thing to do…’

The ghosts of poor form with the bat continued for Rishabh Pant as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper endured another tough day on Sunday against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The southpaw recorded his sixth single-digit score in nine innings when he holed out to Will Jacks off Karn Sharma for just four.

With a price tag of ₹27 crore on his head, Pant has managed just 110 runs in IPL 2025 at an average of 12.22 and a strike-rate of 98.21. Despite such a poor form, Pant doesn't want to complicate things by diving deep into his own performances.

“Keeping it very simple, not thinking about it too much. In a season like this, where things are not going your way, you're going to start questioning yourself as a player - that's not something you want to do,” Pant said after the game when asked out his own form with the bat.

“When the team is doing well, you've got to think about that. It's a team game. Every time if you take out the individual, it's not the right thing to do I guess,” added the wicketkeeper-batter.

I think no.4 is good for Pant: Sehwag Pant's batting position has been a talking point for everyone in this IPL. Unlike the other seasons, he didn't have a fixed batting spot and has been rotating himself in the middle order.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag felt that no.4 is the ideal spot for Pant as there is no need to change the top three, which includes Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram.