Rishabh Pant reprimanded by ICC for on-field reaction during Leeds Test: All you need to know

Indian batter Rishabh Pant has officially been reprimanded by the International Cricket council for his conduct during the ongoing Leeds Test at Headingley. As per the official ICC website, Pant was found to have breached the Article 2.8 of ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which is related to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

One demerit point has been added to Pant's disciplinary record after the charges were brought in by the on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, along with third umpre Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Mike Burns.

The incident occured during the 61st over of the English innings when Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were batting. Pant - who is also the Indian vice-captain - was having a discussion with the umpres regarding the condition of the ball.

However, the umpires decided not to change the ball and the wicket-keeper showed his disappointment by showing the ball on the ground. There was no disciplinary hearing on the matter since Pant admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of ICC Match Refrees. Notably, this was the first offence by Pant in the last 24 months.

A Level 1 breach of ICC Code of Conduct arries a minimum penalty of official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee along with one or two demerit points on their record.