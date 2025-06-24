Subscribe

Rishabh Pant reprimanded by ICC for on-field reaction during Leeds Test: All you need to know

Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded by the ICC for showing dissent towards umpires during the Leeds Test. He received one demerit point after admitting to the offense. Pant also scored centuries in both innings, contributing significantly to India's total in the match.

Livemint( with inputs from ANI)
Published24 Jun 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Rishabh Pant has been penalised by the ICC
Indian batter Rishabh Pant has officially been reprimanded by the International Cricket council for his conduct during the ongoing Leeds Test at Headingley. As per the official ICC website, Pant was found to have breached the Article 2.8 of ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which is related to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

One demerit point has been added to Pant's disciplinary record after the charges were brought in by the on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, along with third umpre Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Mike Burns.

The incident occured during the 61st over of the English innings when Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were batting. Pant - who is also the Indian vice-captain - was having a discussion with the umpres regarding the condition of the ball.

However, the umpires decided not to change the ball and the wicket-keeper showed his disappointment by showing the ball on the ground. There was no disciplinary hearing on the matter since Pant admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of ICC Match Refrees. Notably, this was the first offence by Pant in the last 24 months.

A Level 1 breach of ICC Code of Conduct arries a minimum penalty of official reprimand and a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee along with one or two demerit points on their record.

Pant steals the show with back to back centuries:

Apart from his controversy with the umpires, Pant also made the headlines with his centuries in both the innings of the Test match. The left handed batter played a 134 run knock in the first innings and a 118 run knock in the second innings of the match. The Indian vice-captain along with KL Rahul helped his side post a fourth innings total of 364 runs that has put the visitors in a commanding position going into the fifth day of the Test match.

