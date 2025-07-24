Rishabh Pant ruled out of ENG vs IND Test series due to toe fracture; BCCI to recall THIS batter after 2 years: Report

Rishabh Pant got injured during the Manchester Test. Now, he will miss the final match due to a toe fracture. India’s wicketkeeper has been asked to take six weeks of rest, according to The Indian Express.

The injury happened when a ball hit his right foot during a reverse sweep. Ishan Kishan will join the squad for the fifth Test, starting July 31 at The Oval, as per the publication.

The last time Ishan Kishan played a Test match for India was in July 2023. In IPL 2025, Ishan played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored a century in his debut for Hyderabad. Kishan, along with Shreyas Iyer, earlier lost their BCCI central contracts for not prioritising domestic cricket.

India are in the middle of an injury crisis before the fourth Test. All-rounder Nitesh Kumar Reddy is out with a knee injury. Bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are also unavailable.

With one player short, the team has asked doctors if Pant can bat after taking a painkiller. However, Pant needs help even to walk.

“The scan report showed a fracture, and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a painkiller. He still needs support to walk, though, and the chances of his batting looks very bleak,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

England vs India 4th Test India ended Day 1 at 264/4. India batted well early on, with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal putting up 78 runs. England fought back, taking quick wickets.

Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant had added 72 before India’s vice captain got injured. Sudharsan made 61. Jaiswal also scored a half-century. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur, at the crease for India, have kept things steady.