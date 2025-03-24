Rishabh Pant’s journey through the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been nothing short of an odyssey. It has been marked by thrilling highs, unexpected turns, and remarkable growth. From his remarkable debut with Delhi Capitals in 2016 to his move to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2025, Rishabh Pant is one of the most influential players in IPL.

As the wicketkeeper-batter embarks on a new journey with LSG, all eyes will be on Rishabh Pant against his former team Delhi Capitals. Since his debut, Rishabh Pant has played 111 matches and has scored 3284 runs including one century and 18 half-centuries at a strike rate of 148.93 and an average of 35.31.

The southpaw smashed 296 boundaries and 154 sixes so far. With Delhi Capitals releasing their captain, LSG were quick to bought the services of Rishabh Pant for a whopping ₹27 crore during the mega auction.

It also made Rishabh Pant the costliest player in the history of IPL. Interestingly, Rishabh Pant played his last IPL match against LSG at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He had scored 33 runs off 23 balls and led Delhi Capitals to a 19-run win.

The highlight of Rishabh Pant's IPL career came in 2018 season when he scored 684 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 173.60. It was the same season where he scored his maiden IPL hundred (128) against Sunrisers Hyderabad In the next season, he was Delhi Capitals' second-highest run scorer with 488 runs and a highest score of 78 not out.

Most sixes for Rishabh Pant in an IPL season 2018: 37

2019: 27

2024: 25

2017: 24

Rishabh Pant took the leadership role for Delhi Capitals in 2021 after Shreyas Iyer was injured. He missed the 2023 season due to a car accident before making a explosive return in 2024. In IPL 2024, Rishabh Pant accumulated 446 runs in 13 games.

Rishabh Pant's performance in IPL 2024 Innings played – 13

Runs scored – 446

Average – 40.6

Strike Rate – 155 (Vs Pace: 184, Vs Spin: 120)

50s – 3

Highest Score – 88 not out

Rishabh Pant eyes unique milestone Rishabh Pant will eye for a unique milestone in the against LSG as he is just four boundaries shy of completing 300 fours in IPL. When it comes to his performance in Vizag, Rishabh Pant scored fifties in both matches he played at the venue in IPL 2024. In six innings, his average is close to 40 with a strike rate of 171 in Vizag, with two 50-plus scores.

Rishabh Pant's best strike rate at a venue in IPL (5+ inns) ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) – 171

Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) – 163