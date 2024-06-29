Amid the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa on 29 June at Barbados, India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant became the first Indian batter to get out on a 'duck' in T20 World Cup final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rishabh Pant was dismissed on zero off two balls on the sixth delivery of second over. It was bowled by Keshav Maharaj and was caught by Quinton de Kock.

Keshav Maharaj gave a lofted delivery which Pant want to sweep but couldn't time it well and gave away his wicket to de Kock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per stats, the previous lowest total by an Indian player in the T20 World Cup final was Ajinkya Rahane. He had scored three off eight against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2014 final in Dhaka.

Earlier, Maharaj took the wicket of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on the second delivery as he was caught by Heinrich Klaasen at backward square leg. Rohit scored 9 runs off 5 deliveries.

Soon after pant was dismissed, India lost Suryakumar Yadav also lost his wicket to Kagiso Rabada on the fifth delivery of fifth over, as he was caught by Heinrich Klassen. He scored 3 off 4 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After scoring 47 runs off 31 deliveries, India's Axar Patel lost his wicket on the 14th over as he was run out by Quinton de Kock.

Currently, Virat Kohli (44*) and Shivam Dube (1*) are on crease and India have scored 107 after losing four wickets.

India vs South Africa: Playing XI India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

