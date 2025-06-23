Rishabh Pant scripts history in Leeds, becomes 1st Indian wicketkeeper with two hundreds in same Test; check full list

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper and second overall on Monday to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match. After an entertaining 134 in the first innings against England in the ongoing first Test, the Indian vice-captain hit another in the second innings on Day 4 to etch his name in the history books.

Only Zimbabwe's Andy Flower had the privilege of scoring two hundreds in a same Test match when he scored 142 and 199 not out against South Africa in 2001 in Harare. Pant reached his second hundred in the game with a single off Shoaib Bashir.

Indian batters with two hundreds in same Test

Player 1st Innings 2nd Innings Opponent Year Vijay Hazare 116 145 Australia 1948 Sunil Gavaskar 124 220 West Indies 1971 Sunil Gavaskar 111 137 Pakistan 1978 Sunil Gavaskar 107 182 West Indies 1978 Rahul Dravid 190 103 not out New Zealand 1999 Rahul Dravid 110 135 Pakistan 2005 Virat Kohli 115 141 Australia 2014 Ajinkya Rahane 127 100 not out South Africa 2015 Rohit Sharma 176 127 South Africa 2019 Rishabh Pant 134 118 England 2025

With this hundred, Pant became the first Indian batter with twin hundreds in a same Test on English soil. This was also Pant's third consecutive hundred in a top-tier cricket match. before this Test match, Pant had scored a 118 not out for Lucknow Super Giants in their final Indian Premier League game last month against eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul put India on driver's seat Starting the day on an overnight score of 90/2, India lost captain Shubman Gill early. That led to Pant's entry and with KL Rahul, stitched 195 runs in 283 balls for the fourth wicket. Rahul, who was dismissed for 42 in the first innings, also scored a hundred in the second alongside Pant. However, Pant was finally dismissed for 118 off Shoaib Bashir.