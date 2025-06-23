Rishabh Pant scripts history in Leeds, becomes 1st Indian wicketkeeper with two hundreds in same Test; check full list

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper and second overall to score two hundreds in a same Test match. He had scored 134 against England in the first innings of the first Test and followed it up with another.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Jun 2025, 08:24 PM IST
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his century against England at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.
India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his century against England at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.(@BCCI X)

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper and second overall on Monday to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match. After an entertaining 134 in the first innings against England in the ongoing first Test, the Indian vice-captain hit another in the second innings on Day 4 to etch his name in the history books.

Only Zimbabwe's Andy Flower had the privilege of scoring two hundreds in a same Test match when he scored 142 and 199 not out against South Africa in 2001 in Harare. Pant reached his second hundred in the game with a single off Shoaib Bashir.

Indian batters with two hundreds in same Test

Player1st Innings2nd InningsOpponentYear
Vijay Hazare116145Australia1948
Sunil Gavaskar124220West Indies1971
Sunil Gavaskar111137Pakistan1978
Sunil Gavaskar107182West Indies1978
Rahul Dravid190103 not outNew Zealand 1999
Rahul Dravid110135Pakistan2005
Virat Kohli115141Australia2014
Ajinkya Rahane127100 not outSouth Africa2015
Rohit Sharma176127South Africa2019
Rishabh Pant134118England2025

With this hundred, Pant became the first Indian batter with twin hundreds in a same Test on English soil. This was also Pant's third consecutive hundred in a top-tier cricket match. before this Test match, Pant had scored a 118 not out for Lucknow Super Giants in their final Indian Premier League game last month against eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul put India on driver's seat

Starting the day on an overnight score of 90/2, India lost captain Shubman Gill early. That led to Pant's entry and with KL Rahul, stitched 195 runs in 283 balls for the fourth wicket. Rahul, who was dismissed for 42 in the first innings, also scored a hundred in the second alongside Pant. However, Pant was finally dismissed for 118 off Shoaib Bashir.

At Tea, India are placed at 298/4 with a lead of 304 runs and six wickets in hand. Karun Nair (4 not out) has joined Rahul in the middle.

