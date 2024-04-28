Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube among 3 players likely to find a place in India T20 World Cup squad, BCCI sources reveal
Report suggests Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, and KL Rahul likely to be in the T20 World Cup squad. Sanju Samson may miss out, raising questions. Hardik Pandya's spot uncertain with Dube's inclusion.
India captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are likely to hold an unofficial T20 World Cup selection meeting in Delhi, with the 15-member squad for the marquee event likely to be announced on May 1, the deadline set by the ICC.
