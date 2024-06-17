'Rishabh Pant showed his class…': Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Rohit Sharma's ‘brilliant’ move during T20 World Cup 2024
Rishabh Pant impresses with his performance in T20 World Cup, leading India's scoring charts with 96 runs in 3 matches. Sanjay Manjrekar praises Pant's elevation to No. 3 position by Indian team management.
Rishabh Pant has made something of a dream comeback, first showing flashes of good form during the IPL and then being included in the India squad for the World Cup. Eventually, coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma decided to give Rishabh Pant the nod over Sanju Samson in the Indian XI.