Rishabh Pant slams journo for spreading fake news amidst IPL 2025, LSG captain says ‘little sense, credible news will…’

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant slammed a journalist for spreading fake news which stated that the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise are considering release of their ₹27 crore buy following their poor Indian Premier League (IPL) season. So far, LSG have lost seven out of their 12 games and won just five.

It all started after LSG were knocked out of IPL 2025 playoffs contention after their loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. Following LSG's defeat, the journalist posted on his own X handle, “Breaking News: LSG Most Likely To Release Rishabh Pant Ahead Of IPL 2026. LSG Management Feels 27 Crore Is Too Much.”

Reacting to the post, Pant urged all the media persons to be a little more responsible while reporting. “I understand fake News gives more traction To content but let’s not built everything around it,” Pant continued. “Little sense and credible news will help more rather making fake news with agenda. Thanks have a good day. Let’s be responsible and sensible what we put out on social media.”

GT vs LSG toss report Meanwhile, LSG were sent to bat first after Gujarat Titans won the toss on Thursday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs. While Gujarat Titans are playing the same team, LSG made one change, bringing in Akash Deep.

GT vs LSG playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke