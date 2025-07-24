Rishabh Pant suffers toe fracture; What does it mean for India's batting in Manchester Test? Who will keep wickets?

India were dealt with a heavy blow after Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Test series against England after the wicketkeeper-batter suffered a toe fracture on day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Pant thus joined all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who also have been ruled out of the series with a leg injury.

Advertisement

The Indian vice-captain, who already had scored two hundreds in the series, retired hurt on 37 after he was hit on the flush on his right foot by a Chris Woakes delivery while attempting a reverse sweep.

According to an Indian Express report, Ishan Kishan will be added in the Indian squad ahead of the fifth Test at The Oval from July 31 to August 4. Kishan, who made his Test debut in 2023, has played just two games in the longest format so far. An official word from BCCI is awaited.

How Rishabh Pant's injury impact India's batting? The southpaw's injury will have a huge impact in India's batting line-up. Unlike in case of a concussion - where the replaced player can bat, bowl and field - India will be playing the rest of the fourth Test match with a batter less. Whoever fills in the void created by Pant can only field, a major disadvantage considering the satiation of the game.

Advertisement

Also Read | Rishabh Pant ruled out of ENG vs IND Test series: Report

Who will replace Rishabh Pant behind wickets? Like at Lord's Dhruv Jurel will be replacing Pant behind the wickets. However, Jurel won't be able to bat. This is the second time in the ongoing series Jurel will be keeping for Pant. Earlier in the third Test, Pant suffered an injury to his left index finger, while trying to stop a wide delivery from Jasprit Bumrah.

That happened on the opening day of the Lord's Test, leaving Pant out of wicketkeeping action for the rest of the game. He only came out to bat. “Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He was taken for scans from the stadium. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” came a statement from BCCI.