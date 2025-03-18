Rishabh Pant took a playful dig at cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, and the moment has gone viral on social media. In a light-hearted video, Pant is seen mimicking Gavaskar’s iconic commentary during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25.

The moment in question took place during the fourth Test of the series when Pant played a poor shot to third man and got out. Sunil Gavaskar, commentating at the time, was clearly disappointed and criticised Pant’s shot on air, calling it “stupid, stupid, stupid”.

"That is throwing away your wicket. Not in the situation that India was. You have to understand the situation as well, you cannot say that that's your natural game. I'm sorry, that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot. That is letting your team down badly!" Gavaskar said while reacting to Pant’s shot.

Now, Pant recreated the exact tone and words of Gavaskar’s commentary in a funny spoof video. Rishabh Pant shared the video clip on his Instagram Story. He wrote “Kitna practice karvaoge (how much will you make me practise)? While tagging GoIbibo, hinting that his humorous take on Gavaskar is for an upcoming commercial. The video has since gone viral, with fans enjoying the banter.

Many users shared the video on social media, and it immediately went viral. “Pant never fails to entertain—Gavaskar's iconic moment, now in his style!” wrote one user.

Gavaskar’s golden moment with Rishabh Pant in IPL Sunil Gavaskar had a golden moment with Rishabh Pant during IPL 2024. It was the wicket-keeper’s return to cricket after a life-threatening car accident that took him out of the game for nearly a year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated Delhi Capitals with explosive batting by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. DC lost by 67 runs, leaving captain Rishabh Pant disappointed.

Right then, Rishabh received a motivating message from Sunil Gavaskar after criticism over his slow batting and DC’s loss sparked backlash online.

"Rishabh, Sunil here. I have never seen you down, I don't ever want to see you down. I want to just see a smile on your face. Never mind the result. Go ahead, because there are plenty of matches to come,” Gavaskar told Pant.

Pant replied with a faint smile on his face, "I will try my best, sir."