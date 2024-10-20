Rishabh Pant thanks Bengaluru crowd for their love after India lose 1st Test against NZ: ‘Game will test your limits’

  • In a post-match press conference, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma updated on Pant's knee discomfort. He stated that in December 2022, Pant had a massive operation on his leg after his life-threatening road accident, and he was not comfortable while running during his knock of 99.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated20 Oct 2024, 09:38 PM IST
India's Rishabh Pant returns to pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand's William ORourke on the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
India’s Rishabh Pant returns to pavilion after being dismissed by New Zealand’s William ORourke on the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI)

Hours after Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team lost to Tom Latham-led New Zealand by 8 wickets in the first Test at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 20 October, India's left-handed batter and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant released a strong statement.

Pant who missed century in the second innings by just one run, said that India will bounce back in the next Test matches, scheduled to be played in Pune and Mumbai, and thanked the amazing Bengaluru crowd for the love, support and cheers.

Also Read | Test cricket: Rishabh Pant has a history of getting out in his 90s

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter took to X and wrote, “This game will test your limits, knock you down, lift you up and throw you back again. But those who love it rise stronger every time. Thanks to the amazing Bengaluru crowd for the love, support and cheers. We will be back stronger.”

Rohit opens up on Rishabh's running:

In a post-match press conference, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma updated on Pant's knee discomfort. He stated that in December 2022, Pant had a massive operation on his leg after his life-threatening road accident, and he was not comfortable while running during his knock of 99.

Rohit added that Pant was hit on his knee while wicketkeeping in the first innings of New Zealand. he also stressed on the need to be careful with him and others facing injuries.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant gets out at 99: Social media bleeds

"He (Pant) had a massive operation on his leg, so we all know what he went through. It is just to be a little careful about where he is at and what he is to us. Even when he was batting, he was not comfortably running. He was trying to only put the ball in the stands," said Rohit.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test:

On the first day of the match, the rains washed away the possibility for the game to start. But on the second day, India were shot out for 46 -- their third-lowest Test score overall. New Zealand's seam bowling from Matt Henry (5/15) and Will O'Rourke (4/22) showcased a grand exhibition of their talent.

Following this, New Zealand scored a whopping 402 in the first innings, thanks to Rachin Ravindra (134), Devon Conway (91) and Tim Southee (65). For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each, Mohammed Siraj picked two, while Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin clinched one each.

Also Read | Pant opens up on ’fake injury’ during T20 WC final after Rohit’s revelations

Trailing b7 356 runs, India managed to score 462 runs in the second innings, thanks to Sarfaraz Khan (150), Rishabh Pant (99), Virat Kohli (70) and Rohit Sharma (52). But they could only give a lead of 106 runs.

On Day 5 of the match, Will Young (48) and Rachin Ravindra (39), played a stable knock for New Zealand and led their team to mark their first Test win in India in 36 years.

India will play their second Test with New Zealand at Pune from October 24-28, followed by the third and final game of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from November 1-5.

First Published:20 Oct 2024, 09:38 PM IST
Rishabh Pant thanks Bengaluru crowd for their love after India lose 1st Test against NZ: 'Game will test your limits'

