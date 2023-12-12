Rishabh Pant to make a comeback in IPL 2024, likely to captain Delhi Capitals: Report
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all set to lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), a report says.
Delhi Capitals fans have a reason to rejoice. Rishabh Pant, who missed the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to severe injuries from a car crash, is expected to make a comeback in 2024, ESPNcricinfo reported. The franchise anticipates Pant to be in peak condition by the end of February, just in time for the new season, as per the publication.