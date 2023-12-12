Delhi Capitals fans have a reason to rejoice. Rishabh Pant, who missed the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to severe injuries from a car crash, is expected to make a comeback in 2024, ESPNcricinfo reported. The franchise anticipates Pant to be in peak condition by the end of February, just in time for the new season, as per the publication.

Pant, known for his dynamic wicketkeeping and batting skills, may return in a slightly altered role. While his position as a wicketkeeper-batter remains uncertain, the franchise is confident in his capabilities as a captain and batter, the publication added.

This decision comes after Pant's significant involvement in the team's strategy, including player retention and auction plans for the upcoming season.

Rishabh Pant’s recovery and rehabilitation

Pant's road to recovery has been a journey of resilience and determination. He suffered a major setback in December 2022, with all three key ligaments in his right knee torn in the accident.

Following successful surgeries and rigorous rehabilitation at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Pant has shown promising signs of recovery. His social media updates hint at a steady return to form, with videos of him batting, though his status as a wicketkeeper remains unconfirmed.

The BCCI has been quiet about Pant's progress since July, only revealing that he had started batting and keeping practice. If the NCA clears Pant by February, the IPL 2024 will mark his grand return to competitive cricket since his last appearance in the Bangladesh tour in late 2022.

Implications for Delhi Capitals

Pant's absence in the 2023 season was a significant blow to the Delhi Capitals. Under the interim captaincy of David Warner, the team struggled. They finished second-last with five wins and nine losses in 14 games. Pant's return is not just a boost for the team's morale but also a strategic advantage.

Read the original report on ESPNcricinfo HERE.

