Rishabh Pant to miss India A's third unofficial Test vs New Zealand A in Lincoln, says report

Rishabh Pant's return to competitive cricket has hit another hurdle. Earlier reports had suggested the India wicketkeeper-batter would play the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln, which runs from November 7 to 10. A fresh report from Dainik Jagran now says he will not feature in that match either.

How did Rishabh Pant get injured? Rishabh Pant picked up a left-side strain while captaining Rest of India against Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup in Srinagar in October. The discomfort reportedly began when he tried a sweep shot in the first innings. He was also reported to be unwell with flu-like symptoms. Even so, he came out to bat at No. 8 in the second innings, but he did not keep wicket during Jammu and Kashmir's chase.

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Why is Rishabh Pant missing the Lincoln match? According to the Dainik Jagran report, Rishabh Pant has resumed skill training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He is no longer feeling pain, and there are no visible clinical symptoms. However, no timeline has been set for his return to competitive cricket.

"Pant has resumed skill training following his recovery. He is currently experiencing no pain, and there are no visible clinical symptoms associated with the injury. However, a definite timeline for his return to competitive cricket has not been established," the report stated.

Notably, Pant must first complete three to four practice sessions. These will test his fitness, batting and wicketkeeping before the medical team decides on a return-to-play plan. He has reportedly restarted batting drills but has not yet resumed wicketkeeping practice.

Was Rishabh Pant expected to play the third match? The match was seen as a chance for Rishabh Pant to get red-ball game time before India's two-Test series against New Zealand.

The injury had already ruled him out of Delhi's Ranji Trophy opener, which began on October 11.

Who replaced Pant in the India A squad? With Rishabh Pant ruled out of the first two unofficial Tests, the BCCI named Jharkhand wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra as his replacement. Kushagra's inclusion has given India A cover behind the stumps while Pant continues his rehabilitation.

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What is a left-side strain? A left-side strain is an injury to the muscles on the left side of the upper body. Depending on the exact spot, it can affect the muscles between the ribs or the oblique muscles along the side of the stomach. These muscles control twisting and bending, so they are heavily used in batting, wicketkeeping, throwing and running.

Recovery time depends on how serious the strain is and which muscles are involved.