Star India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will be seen donning the Delhi jersey at the Ranji Trophy for the first time in seven years when they play Saurashtra, starting from January 23 in Rajkot. The availability of Pant was confirmed by Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma.

However, there is no clarity on former India captain Virat Kohli's participation. Pant's decision to play for Delhi in domestic cricket came after head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI's diktat that players should play for their domestic teams when not on national duty.

The last time Pant played a Ranji Trophy match was back in the 2017-2018 season. For Kohli, his last match for Delhi in Ranji Trophy came in 2012. Both have been named in Delhi's probables for rest of the season.

“Yes Pant has confirmed his availability for next Ranji game and will join the squad in Rajkot directly. About Virat Kohli we want him to play but we haven't heard from him while Harshit Rana is selected in the T20 squad and hence is unavailable,” DDCA secretary Sharma told PTI.

Earlier, Shubman Gill has already made himself available for Punjab in their next Ranji Trophy game while India captain Rohit Sharma has joined his Mumbai Ranji Trophy teammates in practice.

However, like Kohli, Rohit is yet to confirm his participation. Another India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been told to join his Mumbai teammates in practice.

India players get 3 weeks rest after BGT After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended on January 3, the Indian cricketers have three weeks of rest before the white-ball series against England, starting on January 22. India will play five T20Is and three ODIs against Jos Buttler's side.

While both Kohli and Rohit retired from the shortest format of the game, Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant weren't named in the 15-member Indian squad for the T20Is against England.