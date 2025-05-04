Rishabh Pant told to call idol MS Dhoni, watch old IPL videos to bring back form; ‘Sometimes, players forget routines…’

The bat flew towards the square leg direction; the ball flew towards deep point. That one moment summarized Rishabh Pant's IPL 2025. Pant's season hit a new low after the comical dismissal against Punjab Kings. The Lucknow Super Giants captain made 18 off 17 balls against Punjab Kings in a chase of 237.

Virender Sehwag, the fellow Delhiite, has advised Pant to do two things.

Virender Sehwag's advice for Rishabh Pant "I think Rishabh Pant should go back and see his old batting videos in IPL. That gives you confidence of how you used to build your innings, how you used to play your shots. Sometimes, players forget their routines of what they used to do during their initial years.

When I was dropped from the Indian team for not making enough runs in 2006-07, Rahul Dravid had adviced me to go back and check my routine. When you don't make runs, you become negative. If he is not in a good mindspace, he has several players to talk to.

He idolises MS Dhoni. He can make a call to Dhoni and talk to him. Sometimes, speaking to someone who is close to you also helps in relaxing your mind."opined Sehwag on the Cricbuzz show.

Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants bought Rishabh Pant for 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Pant has batted 10 times and got out for single-digit scores on 7 occasions.

Scores: 0, 15, 2, 2, 21, 63, 3, 0, 4, 18