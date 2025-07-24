Rishabh Pant unable to put pressure on foot but still willing to take painkillers & bat if needed in IND vs ENG 4th Test

Rishabh Pant added more misery to the already injury-hit Indian team after the wicketkeeper suffered a toe fracture on the opening day of the ongoing fourth Test against England, which is likely to keep him out of action for at least six weeks. Although an official word is yet to come from the BCCI, several reports state that Pant is ruled out of the remainder of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The injury took place when Pant tried to reverse sweep England seamer Chris Woakes, but missed the line with the ball landing directly on his right foot. Immediate TV visuals showed Pant grimacing in pain with the area just above of his little finger swelled up and blood coming out.

He was immediately taken off the field on a golf cart and sent for scans, which revealed that the Indian vice-captain has fractured his toe. However, according to an Indian Express report, Pant is willing to take painkillers and come out to bat if needed.

“The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a pain killer. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak,” a source told the newspaper. Pant was batting on 37 when he was hit on foot, and retired hurt.

A Cricbuzz report stated that Pant is currently not being able to put pressure on his right foot. “At the moment, he's unable to put pressure on his foot - as everyone saw, he was carted off the ground yesterday. But he's determined, and knowing him, he might still come out to bat, who knows? That said, much will depend on the medical advice, not just his intent,” a source told the website.

What happens if Rishabh Pant is ruled out? In case Pant is ruled out of the ongoing fourth Test against England, which is highly likely, it will be huge setback for the Indian team as far as batting is concerned. Unlike in case of a concussion substitute, India will be playing with a batter less in Manchester. Although Dhruv Jurel will be keeping wickets, he won't be able to bat.

