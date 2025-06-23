Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal blasted for ‘disciplinary’ errors during IND vs ENG 1st Test; ‘It sounds cliche…’

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra minced no words for Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal after their dropped catches cost the visitors massively in the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds. While Jaiswal dropped three, Pant misjudged one as England nearly touched India's 471 in the first innings.

Among the beneficiaries was Harry Brook who was dropped twice - by Pant and Jaiswal. He also got a third life when Jasprit Bumrah had him for a duck, but it was called a no ball. In the end, Brook went on to score 99 only to be caught off Prasidh Krishna's delivery.

Chopra, a cricketer-turned-pundit blamed it on the Indian players for letting themselves down on Day 3. "It sounds cliche - catches win matches - but it's true. There are disciplinary things among which some things are in your hands. Holding catches is in your hands. Improving your fielding is in your hands," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“Fielding and overstepping, these are the things where you have to look within, and that is where I think the Indian team has let themselves down massively. They would be hurting because they dropped catches and bowled no-balls,” added Chopra, who played 10 Tests for India.

England were eventually bowled out for 465, thanks to Bumrah's 14th Test five-wicket haul. In the second innings, India were 90/2 when the stumps were drawn. KL Rahul (47 not out) and captain Shubman Gill (6 not out) will start for India on Day 4.

Aakash Chopra blasts Yashasvi Jaiswal Chopra also questioned Jaiswal's fielding abilities, and also described how the youngster used to be a good gully fielder in the Test series against Bangladesh. "Bumrah bowled the no-ball, but how many catches will you drop off Bumrah's bowling? Rishabh Pant also dropped a catch.