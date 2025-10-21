Rishabh Pant's comeback date in competitive cricket revealed; BCCI gives wicketkeeper huge responsibility on return

Rishabh Pant was given huge responsibility on his return to competitive cricket as the BCCI named the wicketkeeper-batter as the captain of India A for their two four-day matches against South Africa A in November. Pant, who fractured his toe during the fourth Test match against England in Manchester, and has been under watchful eyes of BCCI medical team in the last three-four months.

Sai Sudharsan, who made his Indian Test debut in England, has been named as vice-captain for both the games. Both the games will be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, the first of which will start starts on October 30.

Meanwhile, the likes of KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep have been included only for the second game, starting November 6.

Since his foot fracture, Pant has been out of action and missed India's Test series against West Indies at home and the white-ball tour of Australia. The 27-year-old has been under rehabilitation at BCCI's CoE since then.

India A squads against South Africa A India A squad for 1st four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.

