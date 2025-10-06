Rishabh Pant's comeback date revealed; India star likely to return to competitive cricket against Himachal Pradesh

Rishabh Pant will be returning to competitive cricket in the upcoming Ranji Trophy, almost after three months since suffering a toe fracture in England in July earlier this year. The India wicketkeeper-batter was hit directly on his toe by a Chris Woakes delivery in the fourth Test in Manchester, forcing him to miss the Asia Cup 2025, two-Test series against West Indies at home and India's upcoming white-ball tour to Australia.

According to a TOI report, Pant is eyeing a comeback during the second round matches in Ranji Trophy 2025-25 for Delhi in the last week of October. The report stated that Pant's fractured foot will be assessed by BCCI medical team at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the coming week with sources claiming he could be cleared by October 10.

The report also stated that Pant had a word with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley and wished to play for the state in the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26. “Pant has said he should be available for the Ranji Trophy matches in Delhi from October 25. He has conveyed that it will be subject to fitness and clearance obtained from the BCCI medical team,” the newspaper quoted a top DDCA official.

Pant was recently seen playing golf. He twisted and turned with no hesitation at all on his fractured toe. Delhi start their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign against Hyderabad on October 15 before facing Himachal Pradesh, starting on October 25. The venues are yet to be decided.