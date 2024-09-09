Rishabh Pant’s quirky chat with Kuldeep during Duleep Trophy caught on camera goes viral: ’Kha Maa Kasam Nahi Lega’

  • Chasing 275, India A were bundled out for 198 in their second innings and lost the match by 76 runs to India B on Sunday at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated9 Sep 2024, 05:30 PM IST
India B wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant during the second day of Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B teams, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
India B wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant during the second day of Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B teams, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

India's wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, is known for quirky comments behind the stumps. These often get recorded, creating a scene of laughter on the field.

A similar incident occurred on Sunday while India A and India B were playing a match in the Duleep Trophy 2024-25 at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Chasing 275, India A were bundled out for 198 in their second innings and lost the match by 76 runs. With India A chasing the target in the second innings, India A's Kuldeep was batting on the crease and smashed a boundary on the fifth delivery of the 41st over.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir vs Rahul Dravid: Pant comments on difference on coaching style

With Sai Kishor's last delivery to be bowled, Pant – part of India B – stood behind the stumps and asked the players to come closer.

Pant anticipated that Kuldeep would take a single and keep the strike, but Kuldeep said he wouldn't. To this, Pant hilariously asked him to swear on his mother.

Pant said, “Sab aage aao, ye single lega (everyone come close, he'll take the single).”

Also Read | ’Her pants were open, hand…’: Deceased doctor’s mother recalls horrific details

"Main nahi lunga. (I won't take a single)," said Kuldeep, to which Pant replied, “Maa Kasam khale nahi lega.”

The video has gone viral with people commenting on it. Here are a few comments.

One wrote, "Full on kasam baaji."

Another wrote, "RP Best Entertainer behind the Stump."

"When Rishabh Pant plays there is a lot of entertainment," wrote the third.

A fourth social media user wrote, “If he was in the army, he would have killed half the enemy army just by laughing like this....”

Also Read | Rishabh Pant offers cash reward ahead of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin throw final

A fifth user wrote, "Must charge penalty on match fees of Rishabh pant...ye koi gully cricket nhi chal raha h...thoda sa standard maintain karna chahiye"

India A vs India B:

Playing against India A, India B scored 321 in the first innings. Musheer Khan scored a massive 181 runs, while Akash Deep picked 4 wickets for India A. In reply, India A scored 231, KL Rahul hitting 37 runs. Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar took 3 wickets each for India B.

In the second innings, India B added 184 runs more to the first innings' 321. Rishabh Pant scored 64 runs. Akash Deep picked a fifer for India A, while Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets.

In reply, India A, despite scoring 198 runs, fell short by 76 runs and lost the match. India A's KL Rahul scored 57 runs, while India B's Yash Dayal picked up 3 wickets.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 05:30 PM IST
