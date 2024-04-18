Active Stocks
Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping gets him Player of the Match; netizens demand Delhi captain in India's T20 World Cup squad

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rishabh Pant had a brilliant day at the office on April 17. He won the Player of the Match award for his exceptional performance in a low-scoring game. His two catches and two stumpings were instrumental in DC's win. Now, netizens are calling for his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)Premium
Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans batter Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

When Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17 in Ahmedabad, few would have expected that the Player of the Match would be awarded to someone for their wicket-keeping skills. 

But that’s exactly what happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium last night. DC captain Rishabh Pant was awarded the award for his heroics behind the stumps in the IPL match.

Rishabh Pant took two catches and made two stumpings against Delhi as Shubman Gill’s team got bundled out for 89. In addition, Pant made 16 off 11 balls in the low-scoring game and remained unbeaten while guiding Delhi home. Even during his brief encounter with the bat, he played some shots that impressed experts.

As he played an “outrageously good" reverse sweep for a four off Marcus Stoinis, Sunil Gavaskar said in the commentary box, “So typical Rishabh Pant, isn’t it?"

Thanks to the emphatic win, Delhi jumped up from number nine to number six, with three wins in seven matches. This sudden rise bodes well for DC, and Rishabh’s composure as the team leader likely played a significant role. 

Following his remarkable wicket-keeping performance, many fans are now calling for his inclusion in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Netizens demand Rishabh Pant in T20 World Cup

“Rishabh Pant is the only player who has been given the Man of the Match award for best performance in wicketkeeping. He should be in the T20 World Cup; he deserves his place in the team," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Any more discussion about him? T20 World Cup loading," wrote a fan on social media. “He is truly back," wrote another.

“The future ICT captain and best wicketkeeper is back with bang, No one captain can even think to bowl Stubbs ahead of axar but only pant can think like this! [sic]" posted another user while appreciating Pant’s captaincy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 18 Apr 2024, 09:19 AM IST
