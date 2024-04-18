When Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17 in Ahmedabad, few would have expected that the Player of the Match would be awarded to someone for their wicket-keeping skills.

But that’s exactly what happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium last night. DC captain Rishabh Pant was awarded the award for his heroics behind the stumps in the IPL match.

Rishabh Pant took two catches and made two stumpings against Delhi as Shubman Gill’s team got bundled out for 89. In addition, Pant made 16 off 11 balls in the low-scoring game and remained unbeaten while guiding Delhi home. Even during his brief encounter with the bat, he played some shots that impressed experts.

As he played an “outrageously good" reverse sweep for a four off Marcus Stoinis, Sunil Gavaskar said in the commentary box, “So typical Rishabh Pant, isn’t it?"

Thanks to the emphatic win, Delhi jumped up from number nine to number six, with three wins in seven matches. This sudden rise bodes well for DC, and Rishabh’s composure as the team leader likely played a significant role.

Following his remarkable wicket-keeping performance, many fans are now calling for his inclusion in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Netizens demand Rishabh Pant in T20 World Cup

“Rishabh Pant is the only player who has been given the Man of the Match award for best performance in wicketkeeping. He should be in the T20 World Cup; he deserves his place in the team," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Any more discussion about him? T20 World Cup loading," wrote a fan on social media. “He is truly back," wrote another.

“The future ICT captain and best wicketkeeper is back with bang, No one captain can even think to bowl Stubbs ahead of axar but only pant can think like this! [sic]" posted another user while appreciating Pant’s captaincy.

