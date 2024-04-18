Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping gets him Player of the Match; netizens demand Delhi captain in India's T20 World Cup squad
Rishabh Pant had a brilliant day at the office on April 17. He won the Player of the Match award for his exceptional performance in a low-scoring game. His two catches and two stumpings were instrumental in DC's win. Now, netizens are calling for his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.
When Gujarat Titans (GT) clashed with Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 17 in Ahmedabad, few would have expected that the Player of the Match would be awarded to someone for their wicket-keeping skills.
