Rishi Sunak regrets not getting to see Virat Kohli play 'one last time', as cricket legend retires from Test format

Hours after Indian cricket star Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test format, former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his regret that he and the people of England won't be able to see Kohli playing 'one last time' this summer.

Taking to X, Sunak wrote, “Sad we won't get to see @imVkohli one last time this summer.”

"He has been a legend of the game: a superb batsman, an astute captain and a formidable competitor who always understood the true value of Test cricket," Sunak added, while applauding Kohli.

Earlier in the day, the former India captain decided to call his day in Tests after 14 illustrious years. Kohli will continue to represent India in the ODI format with an eye for the 2027 World Cup. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

"As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

“I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” he added.

Virat Kohli's stats in Tests: Kohli, who made his debut in 2011 and scored 30 centuries and 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 over 123 Tests. He also scored 31 fifties.

