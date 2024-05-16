Rising divorce rate linked to women going for jobs: Ex-Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar's claim irks netizens
Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar sparks controversy with remarks on women entering the workforce, attributing rise in divorces to it. Video garnered 9,579 views on X, drawing criticism from users for his outdated and demeaning mindset towards women.
A video of former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar, circulating widely on social media, has stirred controversy. In the video, Anwar expressed his views on how increasing participation of women in the workforce is leading to a rise in divorces. He also mentioned that divorces in Pakistan increased by nearly 30 percent in the past three years.