India A's campaign at the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 offers an opportunity for several emerging cricketers to strengthen their claims for bigger opportunities in the senior Indian team in the future.

Led by Tilak Varma, the Indian side features a combination of domestic performers and players with Indian Premier League (IPL) experience.

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While established names attract attention, five players worth following in the tournament are Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav and Ayush Badoni.

Suryansh Shedge Mumbai's Suryansh Shedge is a right-handed batter who can also contribute with medium pace. He came into prominence during Mumbai's 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, recording a strike rate of 251.92.

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His 36 off just 12 deliveries against Andhra Pradesh in the quarter-final highlighted his ability to score quickly in the closing stages. Shedge has also represented Punjab Kings in the IPL. His power-hitting and all-round abilities make him an interesting prospect in India's limited-overs setup. Shedge has already played three T20Is for India.

Vipraj Nigam Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Vipraj Nigam made his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals in 2025. A right-handed batter and leg-spinner, he offers flexibility in the middle order.

He made an immediate impression against Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 39 off 15 deliveries and claiming a wicket. His ability to contribute in both departments makes him a player to watch as he continues to gain experience at the higher level.

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Harsh Dubey Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey enjoyed a remarkable 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, finishing with 69 wickets in 10 matches. The left-arm spinner also scored 476 runs, underlining his contribution as a genuine all-rounder.

His 69-wicket haul was a record for a single Ranji Trophy season. Dubey's ability to bowl long spells and contribute lower down the batting order makes him a valuable option in longer and limited-overs formats.

Prince Yadav Right-arm fast bowler Prince Yadav has gained valuable experience through domestic cricket and the IPL. Representing Lucknow Super Giants, he has had opportunities to bowl against established international batters.

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His pace and ability to operate during different phases of an innings make him an interesting addition to the India A attack. The Rising Stars Asia Cup provides another opportunity to test his skills against international opposition.

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Prince has played 13 T20Is and three ODIs for India, having taken 16 wickets across both the formats.

Ayush Badoni Delhi batter Ayush Badoni has been part of the Lucknow Super Giants setup since the 2022 IPL season. A right-handed middle-order batter, Badoni is capable of adapting his approach according to the team's requirements.

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He has also developed his off-spin bowling, adding another dimension to his game. His experience in the IPL and domestic cricket makes him a useful option for India A. Badoni was included in the squad after Rajat Patidar withdrew because of injury.

The tournament in Doha gives all five players an opportunity to build on their domestic and franchise cricket experience while making a case for future opportunities at the senior international level.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.