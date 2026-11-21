India A skipper Tilak Varma led from the front to guide his team to a thumping 306-run win over Nepal in their ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 opener in Doha on Friday. India were asked to field first, and Tilak scored 107 runs from 113 deliveries to power India A to 332/9 from 50 overs.

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The Hyderabad batter forged a 206-run partnership with Kumar Kushagra (117) for the seventh wicket. In their reply, Nepal were bundled out for just 26 runs in 11.3 overs, with all of their 11 players being dismissed for single-figure scores. After the match, Tilak admitted that it wasn't an easy pitch to bat on.

"The wicket was slightly challenging. It was not easy to score runs. But the way me and Kumar played, really proud," Tilak said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

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"Me and Kumar were just discussing that - for the new batter coming in it's not easy to bat on. So we wanted to take it as deep as possible. We both were discussing that 280 would be a good score," the 24-year-old added.

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Tilak also credits Suryansh Tilak also credited Suryansh Shedge (36 runs) for providing the finishing touches, and the bowlers for putting up an impressive performance. Prince Yadav took a five-wicket haul whereas Harshit Rana took four wickets and Shahbaz Ahmed collected a wicket.

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"At the end of the innings the way Suryansh finished was tremendous to watch. Really important for them, coming back from injury and bowling like this," he added.

The win took India to the top of the Group B standings with two points from one match, the same as Pakistan Shaheens who are in second place. India A and Pakistan Shaheens will lock horns in Doha on Sunday.

A total of eight teams are competing in the 2026 ACC, with the teams divided into two groups of four each. The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals, with the winners of the semifinals qualifying for the final, which will be held in Doha on 29 November.

Pakistan Shaheens are the defending champions of the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup, having beaten Bangladesh A via Super Over in the 2025 edition, which was held in the T20 format. The ongoing edition is being held in the 50-over format.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.