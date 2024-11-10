Ritika Sajdeh ‘salutes’ Aaron Finch for defending husband Rohit Sharma after Sunil Gavaskar’s comment

Rohit Sharma's attendance at the first Test in Perth is in doubt as he may miss it for the birth of his child. Sunil Gavaskar proposes Jasprit Bumrah as a potential captain, but Aaron Finch defends Rohit's decision to prioritize family during this significant time.

Livemint
Updated10 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
FILE: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh pose for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
FILE: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh pose for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

After being whitewashed by the Kiwis at home, Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to face off against Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. While the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has become one of the most exciting bilateral series around the globe (after the Ashes, of course), this series has even more significance due to the World Test Championship.

Also Read | Australia squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 announced

Moreover, skipper Rohit Sharma has expressed uncertainty about his participation in the first Test match in Perth, starting on November 22, raising doubts about the composition of the Indian side in foreign conditions. Multiple reports suggest that Rohit is likely to miss the first Test due to the birth of his second child.

Responding to reports about Rohit's unavailability for the first Test, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar suggested that if the veteran cricketer misses the Perth Test, Jasprit Bumrah should replace him as captain for the entire series.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Gavaskar said, "We have been reading that Rohit Sharma will not play in the first Test, perhaps he will not play in the second as well. If this is the case, then I say that, right now, the Indian selection committee should say that 'if you have to rest, rest, if there are personal reasons then look at them. But if you are missing two-thirds of the matches then you should go for this tour only as a player. We will make the vice-captain the captain of this tour',"

However, Rohit found an ally in former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who suggested that he disagreed with Sunil Gavaskar's assessment and thatRohit should get all the time that the couple needed.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's 'Around The Wicket' podcast, Finch said, “I disagree with Sunny on that totally. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team. If you need to stay at home because your wife is having a baby… that’s such a beautiful moment… and you take all the time that you need in that regard.”

Ritika Sajdeh reacts to Aaron Finch defending Rohit Sharma:

Now, Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has reacted to an Instagram post mentioning Finch's comments about the couple taking all the time they needed. Sajdeh tagged Finch in the comments section of the post and reacted with a saluting emoji.

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRitika Sajdeh ‘salutes’ Aaron Finch for defending husband Rohit Sharma after Sunil Gavaskar’s comment

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.