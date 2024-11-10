Ritika Sajdeh ‘salutes’ Aaron Finch for defending husband Rohit Sharma after Sunil Gavaskar’s comment

After being whitewashed by the Kiwis at home, Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to face off against Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. While the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has become one of the most exciting bilateral series around the globe (after the Ashes, of course), this series has even more significance due to the World Test Championship.

Moreover, skipper Rohit Sharma has expressed uncertainty about his participation in the first Test match in Perth, starting on November 22, raising doubts about the composition of the Indian side in foreign conditions. Multiple reports suggest that Rohit is likely to miss the first Test due to the birth of his second child.

Responding to reports about Rohit's unavailability for the first Test, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar suggested that if the veteran cricketer misses the Perth Test, Jasprit Bumrah should replace him as captain for the entire series.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Gavaskar said, "We have been reading that Rohit Sharma will not play in the first Test, perhaps he will not play in the second as well. If this is the case, then I say that, right now, the Indian selection committee should say that 'if you have to rest, rest, if there are personal reasons then look at them. But if you are missing two-thirds of the matches then you should go for this tour only as a player. We will make the vice-captain the captain of this tour',"

However, Rohit found an ally in former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who suggested that he disagreed with Sunil Gavaskar's assessment and thatRohit should get all the time that the couple needed.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's 'Around The Wicket' podcast, Finch said, “I disagree with Sunny on that totally. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team. If you need to stay at home because your wife is having a baby… that’s such a beautiful moment… and you take all the time that you need in that regard.”