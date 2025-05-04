Riyan Parag becomes first batter in IPL to smash six consecutive sixes, misses century by single hit during KKR vs RR

Rajasthan Riyan Parag became the first batter in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to smash six consecutive sixes on Sunday. The Rajasthan Royals captain achieved the feat during their IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinners Moeen Ali and Varun Chakaravarthy in the 13th and 14 overs.

Chasing 207 runs, Rajasthan Royals were in a spot of bother after losing their first five wickets with just 71 runs on board in the eighth over, with three of the batters dismissed for ducks.

With half of the side back in the hut, Parag resurrected the Rajasthan Royals innings with Shimron Hetmyer by his side. The played some calculated shots before the skipper turned the game on their head with five sixes against Moeen Ali in the 13th over.

After Hetmyer gave the strike to Parag on the first ball, the Assamese lad struck the ball across the ground as Rajasthan Royals took 32 runs from that over. That's not all. In the next over by Chakaravarthy, Parag switched hi stance to send the ball over deep backward point.

The record for five consecutive sixes in IPL was previously held by Chris Gayle, Rahul Tewatia, Ravindra Jadeja and Rinku Singh.