Riyan Parag doesn't want to watch T20 World Cup 2024; netizens react, 'Thoda jyada hi attitude hai isme'
Riyan Parag expressed disinterest in watching T20 World Cup 2024. Netizens criticized his attitude and urge him to focus on his game.
With the T20 World Cup began yesterday, all eyes are glued to see how Team India performs. Though India couldn't win the 2023 Cricket World Cup, however, it showed an exceptional performance throughout the season. As people are waiting to see Team India's performance, Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag seems to have no interest in watching the T20 World Cup 2024.