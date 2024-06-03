With the T20 World Cup began yesterday, all eyes are glued to see how Team India performs. Though India couldn't win the 2023 Cricket World Cup, however, it showed an exceptional performance throughout the season. As people are waiting to see Team India's performance, Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag seems to have no interest in watching the T20 World Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'If Virat Kohli could bowl...': Irfan Pathan points out India's 'handicap' ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 Recently, in an interaction with The Bharat Army, he was asked which teams he would like to see in the Top 4. He said, “It will be a biased answer (prediction on top four teams) but to be very honest I don't even want to watch the World Cup. I'll just see who is winning it at the end and I'll be happy. When I will play the World Cup, I will think about top four and all of that."

Netizens reacted on his statement and said that he has attitude problem while some other said that he should focus on his game.

Also Read: T20 World Cup Sri Lanka vs South Africa: These IPL 2024 stars will clash in New York; when and how to watch “He should focus on his game and to represent the country instead of giving such statements," one user said.

“Thought he has changed while watching IPL. But no"

"This guy never change."

“Thoda jyada hi attitude hai isme"

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Top 10 squads, India vs Pakistan match details and more There were talks about Parag being included in the T20 World Cup 2024, however, he could get into the reserves too. Earlier while speaking to PTI, he had said, "I am going to play for India no matter what. At some point, you'll have to take me, right? So that is my belief, I'm going to play for India. I don't really care when." he had told the agency.

He added, "That is me believing in myself. That is not me being arrogant. That is what my plan was with my dad (former Railways and Assam player Parag Das), when I started playing cricket when I was like 10-years-old. We (a joint project) were going to play for India regardless of anything."

Meanwhile, no youngster has polarised opinions in a short span of time as the 22-year-old from Assam, who enjoyed a breakout IPL season with 573 runs at a strike-rate close to 150, coming in at No.4 for the Rajasthan Royals. In five previous years of IPL, Riyan, a 2018 U-19 World Cup winner didn't even enjoy a 200-run season and a vicious social media was more than unkind to a youngster who was making a transition from boyhood to manhood.

(With inputs from PTI)

