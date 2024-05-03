Riyan Parag explains why he couldn't finish the game against SRH: ‘Not in best form, made a few errors’
Riyan Parag admits not being in best form after Rajasthan Royals' loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite a valiant effort, he fell short in finishing the game. Parag's breakout IPL season this year reflects a remarkable improvement in his performance.
Rajasthan Royals lost a hard-fought match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday despite a valiant effort from Riyan Parag (77 off 49 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 off 40 balls). Parag, who also made it into the Orange Cap's top 5, said he wasn't in his "best form" otherwise he would have finished the match for his side.