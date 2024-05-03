Riyan Parag admits not being in best form after Rajasthan Royals' loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite a valiant effort, he fell short in finishing the game. Parag's breakout IPL season this year reflects a remarkable improvement in his performance.

Rajasthan Royals lost a hard-fought match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday despite a valiant effort from Riyan Parag (77 off 49 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 off 40 balls). Parag, who also made it into the Orange Cap's top 5, said he wasn't in his "best form" otherwise he would have finished the match for his side. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the pre-match presentation, Parag said, “I got a lot of areas to improve. I am not in my best form, I would have finished the game otherwise. I got a lot of areas to perfect. I try to learn from my mistakes and not repeat them. Is it my best innings? No. I would say that if I get a hundred," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is never good to end on the losing side. We did a lot of things right. We will focus on more rather than dwelling on our mistakes. We are at a good position in the points table. Just one bad game I guess. We made a few errors in two-three overs and it cost us the game. That is how T20 is, IPL is," the right handed batsman added.

Riyan Parag's breakout IPL season: Riyan Parag made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2019, but the Guwahati-born player couldn't make a mark in the subsequent IPL seasons despite getting plenty of opportunities. In the 54 matches prior to this IPL season, Parag scored 600 runs with just 2 half-centuries and a highest score of 56. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 10 matches this season, however, Parag has scored 409 runs at an average of 58.43 and a strike rate of 159.14. The right-handed batsman has struck 4 half-centuries this season alone with a highest score of 84*.

