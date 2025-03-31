Riyan Parag faces social media backlash for ‘pathetic’ behaviour with Guwahati groundstaff, fans react | Watch video

Riyan Parag became a victim of social media backlash despite leading Rajasthan Royals to their first victory in three matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday. Leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson (playing as a pure batter), the Assamese cricketer tasted his first win as a captain at the top level when Rajasthan Royals produced a superb all-round effort to beat Chennai Super Kings by a narrow six runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

With that win, Rajasthan Royals completed their Guwahati leg on a higher note in IPL 2025. However, the victory was marred by the outrage among fans following Riyan Parag's behaviour with the groundstaff.

In a video that went viral on social media, The 24-year-old Riyan Parag was seem clicking a selfie with the groundstaff, who looked enthusiastic to be in the same frame with their local hero. After clicking the picture, the India cricketer tossed the phone back to them, which didn't go well with the netizens, who viewed the act disrespectful.

Watch Riyan Parag tosses up the phone

Here's how the fans reacted

Although, Riyan Parag couldn't do much with the bat, but the Rajasthan Royals skipper led from the front in the field with a diving one-handed stunner to send Shivam Dube packing.

Riyan Parag slapped with hefty fine However, despite the win, Riyan Parag had to ensure a hefty fine after Rajasthan Royals were found to maintain a slow over-rate against CSK. "Mr. Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March, 2025.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs,” an IPL statement read.