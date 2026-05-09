Riyan Parag sidelined for RR vs GT IPL 2026 clash, Yashasvi Jaiswal steps up as captain; here's why

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have suffered a timely setback just before their high-stakes IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Star all-rounder and regular skipper Riyan Parag has been ruled out from the clash. This development comes at a critical stage of the season, with both teams battling for playoff spots. Parag has been one of RR’s most consistent performers this IPL. His absence will test the depth of Rajasthan’s squad, but the team has shown resilience throughout the campaign. In his absence Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named as the stand-in captain of RR
Riyan Parag has been ruled out from the RR vs GT match due to a hamstring injury picked up in the previous game. The 24-year-old pulled his hamstring during RR’s narrow loss to Delhi Capitals, forcing a last-minute change in both leadership and the playing XI.
In a confident move, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named captain for the clash. Speaking at the toss, he explained the decision and team changes clearly.
“We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good and we want to chase it. Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he'll be coming back soon. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Yash Raj Punja comes in. That's the two guys who have been coming in. I'm really excited, looking forward to the game,” Jaiswal expressed.
Jaiswal’s leadership adds excitement to the contest. Known for his explosive batting, the left-hander now shoulders extra responsibility. He will open the innings and guide a revamped middle order. Choosing to bowl first shows RR’s belief in their pace attack on a surface that typically assists chases under lights.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.
Rajasthan Royals sit in fourth place on the IPL 2026 points table with 12 points from 10 matches (6 wins, 4 losses, NRR +0.510). Gujarat Titans are right behind in fifth with identical points but a poorer net run rate of -0.147. A win for RR could push them closer to the top two.
The match carries huge playoff implications. RR have relied heavily on their top order this season, but middle-order consistency has been an issue. With Parag sidelined, the onus falls on Hetmyer, Ferreira, and Jadeja to deliver.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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