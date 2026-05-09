Riyan Parag sidelined for RR vs GT IPL 2026 clash, Yashasvi Jaiswal steps up as captain; here's why

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have suffered a timely setback just before their high-stakes IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Star all-rounder and regular skipper Riyan Parag has been ruled out from the clash. This development comes at a critical stage of the season, with both teams battling for playoff spots. Parag has been one of RR’s most consistent performers this IPL. His absence will test the depth of Rajasthan’s squad, but the team has shown resilience throughout the campaign. In his absence Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named as the stand-in captain of RR

Reason behind Riyan Parag's absence from RR vs GT clash Riyan Parag has been ruled out from the RR vs GT match due to a hamstring injury picked up in the previous game. The 24-year-old pulled his hamstring during RR’s narrow loss to Delhi Capitals, forcing a last-minute change in both leadership and the playing XI.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal takes charge In a confident move, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named captain for the clash. Speaking at the toss, he explained the decision and team changes clearly.

“We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good and we want to chase it. Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he'll be coming back soon. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Yash Raj Punja comes in. That's the two guys who have been coming in. I'm really excited, looking forward to the game,” Jaiswal expressed.

Jaiswal’s leadership adds excitement to the contest. Known for his explosive batting, the left-hander now shoulders extra responsibility. He will open the innings and guide a revamped middle order. Choosing to bowl first shows RR’s belief in their pace attack on a surface that typically assists chases under lights.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI for RR vs GT IPL 2026 Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Also Read | RR vs GT LIVE score IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bowl

RR on IPL 2026 Points Table Rajasthan Royals sit in fourth place on the IPL 2026 points table with 12 points from 10 matches (6 wins, 4 losses, NRR +0.510). Gujarat Titans are right behind in fifth with identical points but a poorer net run rate of -0.147. A win for RR could push them closer to the top two.