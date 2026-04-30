Riyan Parag smoking controversy: Match referee could get punished for not checking on banned substance reaching dressing room: BCCI sources

As per the BCCI sources, there is no provision in the BCCI rule book to penalise Riyan for smoking during the Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash at Mullanpur. However, the match referee could be on the receiving end of the punishment as the banned substance was brought inside the dressing room without any checking.

ANI
Published30 Apr 2026, 12:17 PM IST
Riyan Parag smoking controversy: Match referee could get punished for not checking on banned substance reaching dressing room: BCCI sources
Riyan Parag smoking controversy: Match referee could get punished for not checking on banned substance reaching dressing room: BCCI sources

By Vipul Kashyap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could punish the match referee for bringing disrepute to the game by letting a banned substance reach the dressing room unchecked, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag was caught smoking on a e-cigarette in the dressing room during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match, as per BCCI sources.

As per the BCCI sources, there is no provision in the BCCI rule book to penalise Riyan for smoking during the Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash at Mullanpur. However, the match referee could be on the receiving end of the punishment as the banned substance was brought inside the dressing room without any checking.

While RR is having a fine IPL campaign as a collective, having won six and lost three matches and being a strong contender for playoffs with 12 points, holding a fourth-place finish currently, Riyan is himself having a poor run with the bat, having made just 117 runs in nine matches at a poor average of 14.62, a strike rate of 124.46 and a best score of 29.

So far, the RR's fire-packed campaign has been dominated by the opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (400 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of over 238, with a century and two fifties) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (306 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of over 158, with three fifties), the pace duo of Jofra Archer (14 wickets at an average of 19.50) and Nandre Burger (nine wickets at an average of 32.77).

Donovan Ferreira (182 runs in six innings at an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of over 158, with two fifties) has also delivered some strong finishes for RR.

The Royals will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at a home clash on Friday. (ANI)

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