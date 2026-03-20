Riyan Parag's brotherly advice to Vaibhav Suryavanshi before IPL 2026; ‘my message to him would be to not do a lot of…’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had been a revelation in Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. Having stunned everyone with his first-ball six off Shardul Thakur on debut, the 14-year-old went on to grab global attention with his heroics with the bat at the international level, especially in the final of the U-19 World Cup with a blistering 175 against England.

In India, success comes up with huge media exposure. While Suryavanshi is slowly getting used to nitty-gritties of how to handle the media, new Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag came up with a brotherly advice to the newest sensation in Indian cricket ahead of grueling two months of IPL 2026, which starts on March 28 in Bengaluru.

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After a successful debut season, pressure will be on Suryavanshi to deliver every time he walks out to bat. Aware of the pressure on and off the field, Parag came up with a brotherly advice for the batting prodigy and wanted Suryavanshi to enjoy his batting with being burdened.

“As a captain my message to him would be to not do a lot of press conferences or follow a lot of social media. He’s playing really well and he’s going to make the country proud. He should continue to play his natural game,” Parag told media at a Rajasthan Royals event, in the presence of head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

Unlike other teams, Rajasthan Royals underwent heavy changes at the top. While captain Sanju Samson went to Chennai Super Kings as a part of the trade deal, head coach Rahul Dravid also stepped down from his position. Parag has been elevated to take up the leadership role. Sangakkara, who was serving as the Director of Cricket, returned to take up the head coach's role.

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New opening pair for Rajasthan Royals As a part of the trade deal, Rajasthan Royals got Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from CSK. With no Samson at the top, Yashasvi Jaiswal will partner Suryavanshi as openers in IPL 2026, confirmed Parag.

“My only message for Vaibhav is if the first ball is meant to be hit, hit it. There’s no issue in that. I don’t think any young player has done what he has over the last one year. I’m sure he’ll form a formidable opening combo with Yashasvi,” added Parag.

Having finished ninth in the 10-team standings after 10 crashing defeats, Rajasthan Royals are looking to start afresh in IPL 2026. “This year, the focus is to plan better and finish games, which we couldn’t do in the previous edition,” said the Assamese cricketer.

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Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 complete squad Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen.