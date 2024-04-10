Riyan Parag has been the best thing happening to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 as the batter is performing well for his team and slammed his third half-century against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. RR vs GT 2024 IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was echoing with cheers of Riyal Parag's name as the batter smashed some magnificent sixes to provide Rajasthan Royals with the required acceleration in the RR vs GT 2024 IPL game.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}