Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Riyan Parag's IPL 2024 dream run continues with 3rd half-century this season during RR vs GT match

Riyan Parag's IPL 2024 dream run continues with 3rd half-century this season during RR vs GT match

Livemint

  • Riyan Parag is consistently performing well in IPL 2024 and slammed some wonderful sixes during RR vs GT 2024 match to complete his half-century

Riyan Parag celebrates his half-century during the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024

Riyan Parag has been the best thing happening to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 as the batter is performing well for his team and slammed his third half-century against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. RR vs GT 2024 IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was echoing with cheers of Riyal Parag's name as the batter smashed some magnificent sixes to provide Rajasthan Royals with the required acceleration in the RR vs GT 2024 IPL game.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
