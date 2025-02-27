Rizwan bans non-Muslims from entering players’ rooms: Imam-ul-Haq’s comment goes viral ahead of PAK vs BAN match

Ahead of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match, a video of Imam-ul-Haq discussing captain Mohammad Rizwan's leadership has gone viral. Imam praises Rizwan for prioritising religious practices over cricket strategies.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated27 Feb 2025, 12:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Rizwan bans non-Muslims from entering players’ rooms: Imam-ul-Haq’s comment goes viral ahead of PAK vs BAN match(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Ahead of Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a clip of Imam-ul-Haq speaking about skipper Mohammad Rizwan has gone viral.

In the video clip, which is from a December 2024 interview, Imam is asked on The Ultra Edge Podcast by Cricwick to choose a “leader” from his team. Imam laughs at first as he says nobody is coming to his mind.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Rain scare

Eventually, he speaks about Rizwan. However, the reasons he gives have no direct connections with cricket in general. According to Imam, Rizwan is a good leader because of prioritising religious practices.

Advertisement

He arranges prayer rooms and creates WhatsApp groups for prayer timings. He also restricts non-Muslims from entering their rooms and arranges white sheets for Namaz.

Also Read | Champions Trophy: Rain scare in PAK vs BAN; pitch report, weather predictions

A social media user shared the clip on February 26 and compared Rizwan’s actions with those of other captains who make strategy, enforce discipline, decide practice timings and make sure everyone is focused on the next game.

Advertisement

“And Pakistanis are crying why they are not doing well....” the Twitter (now X) user quipped.

The post has gone viral, with nearly 6.5 lakh views and over 2,000 retweets. The user has argued that Pakistani cricketers prioritise religious preaching over focusing on becoming world-class players.

Advertisement

The post connects to historical issues within Pakistan cricket, referencing Danish Kaneria, a Hindu cricketer who played for Pakistan. Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar earlier alleged that Kaneria had faced discrimination from teammates because of his religion. He was allegedly asked to eat separately as well.

Also Read | ‘Unhealthy obsession with us’: India rebukes Pakistan at UN over Kashmir remarks

Social media reactions

Many social media users connected it with Pakistan's early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Misplaced Priorities. Professional responsibilities can wait,” wrote one user.

“Cricket is a religion. But this shows how a religion can make space in cricket,” came from another.

“This is the danger of letting religion into every field. Religion needs to be kept in the personal, letting it enter the public space occassionally,” wrote another user.

The search for “Champions Trophy” went higher from February 24 to February 26 on Google India:

Advertisement
The search for “Champions Trophy” went higher from February 24 to February 26 on Google India
Advertisement

Stay updated with all the action from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, track the latest Champions Trophy Points Table, and follow the top performers with the most runs leaderboard and most wickets tally.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRizwan bans non-Muslims from entering players’ rooms: Imam-ul-Haq’s comment goes viral ahead of PAK vs BAN match
First Published:27 Feb 2025, 12:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App