Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all formats of cricket
- With a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket, Robin Uthappa announces
Robin Uthappa announces his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday noting that he is ‘charting a new phase in life.’
He also shared a note on Twitter adding, It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.
Read the full note here:
It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka - a wonderful journey full of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being.
However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. While I will spend a significant time with my young family, I look forward to charting a new phase in my life.
I take this opportunity to thank the President, Secretary and the office bearers of the BCCI for their support and encouragement throughout my cricket career. I would also like to thank Karnataka State Cricket Association, Saurashtra Cricket Association and Kerala Cricket Association for the honour of representing the respective states during the course of my career. Further, I would like to express my gratitude to the IPL teams I represented - MI, RCB, PWI and RR.
A special mention to KKR & CSK for all the wonderful memories and support my family and I received during my time with them - something I will always cherish.
I would like to thank my parents and sister for allowing me to pursue my passion, and for all the sacrifices they made for me while growing up, enabling me to succeed in my chosen field.