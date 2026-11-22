Robin Uthappa has said he was caught by surprise when Mumbai Indians approached him to become their batting coach, even though he had been hoping for a coaching role in the IPL for some time. He also described the five-time champions as underdogs heading into the new season.

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The former India batter said the call was completely unexpected. "it came completely from left field. I didn't see it coming. The interest was there, though. I've been hoping that I would get a call at some point to work with a franchise because I felt I could add a lot of value," Uthappa said.

What is Robin Uthappa's new role at Mumbai Indians? Mumbai Indians recently named the 41-year-old as batting coach in a coaching set-up led by Kieron Pollard. Uthappa said the talks moved quickly once the franchise reached out.

"So, when the call came, the conversations happened. The interest was there from my side. I think there is a wealth of experience from playing in the IPL over so many years," he said.

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Why does Robin Uthappa call Mumbai Indians underdogs? Robin Uthappa made a rare admission for a franchise with five IPL titles. "As Mumbai Indians, we feel like we are underdogs. We really need to earn the trust of the fans," he said. According to him, there are a lot of things to be worked towards as a team.

He also spoke about the batting line-up. Mumbai Indians do not have explosive batters with strike rates of around 250, as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals do with Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Uthappa believes the existing squad has the ability to fill that gap.

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"Honestly, I think the talent is already there in the existing side. There is enough and more talent to prove that these players are worth their weight in gold. They are capable of performing exceptionally well. I think it depends on the conversations you have with the existing players," he said.

He added that the auction could also open up options. "(Besides) there is an auction coming up, so you have to see what possibilities there are, perhaps, to pick up one of them."

How will Robin Uthappa work with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav? At Mumbai, Robin Uthappa will work with established Indian stars and World Cup winners such as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. He said giving them clarity will be his main focus.

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"As established cricketers, having clarity is important. Nobody is bigger than Mother Cricket. I think everyone has been in the game long enough to know that nobody can beat Mother Cricket or supersede it. You can be as established as you want, but as athletes, you always want to have clarity before a tournament begin," he said.

Uthappa said coaches can help senior players by making sure they feel fully prepared. "Sometimes, just being available is such a big blessing for established players. There are umpteen things you can do."

He also praised the humility in the squad. “They don't think of themselves as World Cup champions or as captains who have won it five times. That kind of achievement adds a lot of value when you look at it from a team perspective. But you won't find individual cricketers thinking, 'I am a World Cup-winning captain. I don't need to hear anything.' Everyone is really humble.”

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What is Robin Uthappa's history with Mumbai Indians? The new role takes Robin Uthappa back to where his IPL career began. He played for Mumbai Indians in the league's first season and was traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in exchange for Zaheer Khan before the second season.

He later played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Pune Warriors. He won the IPL with KKR in 2012 and with CSK in 2021, and played 205 IPL matches in total. For India, he played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is.

Uthappa moved to Dubai three years ago and has since been doing one-on-one coaching rather than group sessions. He said some of the players he works with are current India internationals, though he did not name them.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.