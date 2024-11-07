Robin Uttappa wants BCCI to bring back Cheteshwar Pujara in squad: Here’s why

  • One of the most common requests by former cricketers, commentators, and experts is to bring back someone like Cheteshwar Pujara in the squad, who could stabilise the Indian innings in Tests, in case the batting order collapses.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated7 Nov 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara walks to the pavilion after he gets out scoring 159 runs during second day of first test match between India Vs New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi Internationl Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, India, on Friday, August 24, 2012. ( Photo by Sunil Saxena / Hindustan Times/File )
Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara walks to the pavilion after he gets out scoring 159 runs during second day of first test match between India Vs New Zealand at Rajiv Gandhi Internationl Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, India, on Friday, August 24, 2012. ( Photo by Sunil Saxena / Hindustan Times/File )

A week after the Indian cricket team's embarrassing loss in the Test series against New Zealand by 3-0, former cricketers and experts have started raising questions about the batting stealth of the squad.

One of the most common requests by former cricketers, commentators, and experts is to bring back someone like Cheteshwar Pujara in the squad, who could stabilise the Indian innings in Tests in case the batting order collapses.

Former Indian batsman Robin Uttappa joins the latest debate and opines that Cheteshwar Pujara's entry into the playing XI may help balance the squad, especially for the Border Gavaskar series. The Indian cricket team is all set to travel to Australia for the five-match Test series.

In their two Test tours Down Under, India secured victory and Pujara's long stays on the wicket proved to be monumental.

"There is still a place for a player like Chesteshwar Pujara. According to me, a place for him will have to be made in this team as soon as possible. It's a need," TOI quoted Uttappa as saying on his YouTube channel.

India's poor form:

Apart from Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and a few new entrants, the old giants like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to impress in Test tournament against New Zealand.

Looking at Virat Kohli's recent 10 innings – 5 Test matches, he managed to score only one half century. While skipper Rohit Sharma also followed the same suit.

Now experts are even questioning head coach Gautam Gambhir's aggressive approach, which is not working in India's favour in Tests.

"We have mostly aggressive batters from no. 1-6. We need someone like Cheteshwar Pujara, Rahul Dravid, Kane Williamson and Will Young. We always need someone who can become an anchor and hold one end up and all the other batters can bat around him," Uttappa added.

India's tour to Australia for the five-match Test series begins on 22 November.

 

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 06:45 PM IST
