Roger Binny disqualified as BCCI chief after turning 70, but may not step down just yet. Here's why

BCCI President Roger Binny turned 70 on 19 July, leading to uncertainty over whether the former India cricketer can continue in his role given that the BCCI constitution does not support it. The Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution stipulates that any office-bearer who turns 70 is disqualified from holding office.

Multiple reports then suggested that BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla could be appointed interim president. However, a new report by Hindustan Times, citing sources, states that Binny could continue in a caretaker capacity as BCCI President without signing any official documents.

Moreover, the National Sports Bill, which is slated to be introduced in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session, could further complicate matters. While the BCCI does not function on government grants, the body is a part of the National Sports Federation, which could bring it under the bill’s provisions.

What does the National Sports Bill stipulate? The new bill includes a provision to increase the upper age limit for office-bearers of national sports federations from 70 to 75. It states that any individual between the ages of 70 and 75 can contest elections and seek nominations, provided it complies with international charters and the concerned body’s bye-laws do not prevent it.

If the bill eventually becomes law, it could potentially allow Binny to retain his position as BCCI President, given that there is no age cap in ICC statutes.

As per a recent PTI report, Binny is expected to get in touch with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and the board’s legal department to ascertain the way forward.