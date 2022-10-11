Roger Binny to become next BCCI president, Jay Shah to continue as secretary: Report2 min read . 12:49 PM IST
- Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will continue as BCCI Secretary for his second consecutive term
India's 1983 World Cup winning hero Roger Binny is set to become the new BCCI President as incumbent Sourav Ganguly, who held the position for three years, will make way for him at the Board's AGM on October 18.
BJP MLA Ashish Shelar is likely to be the Treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal as per sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
Jay Shah will retain his position as the BCCI Secretary.
At a BCCI meeting held at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday all office bearers from different parts of the country from various associations filed nominations for different positions on the board.
The discussions were held in the internal BCCI meeting in the lead-up to the elections, scheduled for October 18.
The only Congressman in the BCCI cabinet is Rajeev Shukla, who will continue as vice president. Sports minister Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal will now become IPL chairman. He will replace Brijesh Patel.
Influential Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar will be the new treasurer which means that he won't become Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president. He was supposed to take up the role with support from Sharad Pawar faction.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's close aide Devajit Saikia will replace Jayesh George as the new joint secretary.
Whether BCCI will contest for the ICC chairmanship hasn't been decided as yet.
"An influential minister in the central government played a key role in deciding the positions in the Board set up," a BCCI source told PTI.
Binny will officially take charge of BCCI on October 18 at the AGM in Mumbai. There won't be any election to any post as all candidates will be chosen unopposed.
The medium pacer was one of the architects of India's historic World Cup triumph in 1983. In eight games, he took 18 wickets, the highest in that edition of prestigious tournament.
The nominations can be filed on October 11 and 12, the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 13 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14.
Sourav Ganguly, the current President of BCCI, is tipped to be India's representative for the 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post, elections for which are slated to be held this November.
*With inputs from agencies
