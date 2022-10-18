Roger Binny named as the 36th president of BCCI, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Roger Binny named as the 36th president of BCCI, to replace Sourav Ganguly1 min read . 02:47 PM IST
- The former Indian cricket team star, now 67-years-old, was the only candidate to have filed nomination for the BCCI president's post.
Former Indian cricket team star and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Roger Binny on 18 October was named as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Binny's appointment was announced at the BCCI AGM in Mumbai as he replaces former India captain Sourav Ganguly.
Apart from Binny, the the next set of office-bearers' polls was a mere formality as all are set to be elected unopposed.
"The following members were elected as the new Office Bearers of the BCCI: (a) President: Mr. Roger Binny (b) Vice President: Mr. Rajeev Shukla (c) Secretary: Mr. Jay Shah (d) Joint Secretary: Mr. Devajit Saikia (e) Treasurer: Mr. Ashish Shelar," the BCCI release stated.
"One representative of the General Body was elected in the Apex Council of the BCCI: (a) Mr. MKJ Majumdar. Two representatives in the Indian Premier League Governing Council were elected: (a) Mr. Arun Singh Dhumal; and (b) Mr. Avishek Dalmiya," Binny added.
Binny was the Karnataka State Cricket Association President in his latest stint and had served as member of senior selection committee in the past when Sandeep Patil was the chairman.