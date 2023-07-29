Roger Binny, VVS Laxman to question Harmanpreet Kaur for ‘outbursts’ against Bangladesh1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be questioned by BCCI president Roger Binny and NCA head VVS Laxman regarding her outbursts during the recent ODI series against Bangladesh. Kaur was found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct by the ICC and received a two-match ban.
