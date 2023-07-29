comScore
Roger Binny, VVS Laxman to question Harmanpreet Kaur for ‘outbursts’ against Bangladesh

 1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be questioned by BCCI president Roger Binny and NCA head VVS Laxman regarding her outbursts during the recent ODI series against Bangladesh. Kaur was found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct by the ICC and received a two-match ban.

India's Harmanpreet Kaur (REUTERS)Premium
India's Harmanpreet Kaur (REUTERS)

Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be questioned by BCCI president Roger Binny and NCA head VVS Laxman on her ‘outbursts’ during the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. 

“Roger Binny and Laxman will question Harmanpreet on her outbursts during the third ODI against Bangladesh" BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana stands by Harmanpreet Kaur as ICC takes action against Indian skipper; watch what happened in Bangladesh

During the third ODI match against Bangladesh, Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her displeasure with the umpire's decision by hitting the stumps with her bat after being given out in the 34th over the match. She had also made remarks about umpiring in the post-match presentation ceremony.

International Cricket Council (ICC) had found the Indian captain guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct on two separate occasions and was fined 75 percent of match fees and received four demerit points. The demerit points have meant the suspension of Indian captain during the quarter-final and semi-final of the 2023 Asian Games. The women's leg of the Asian Games will begin on September 19 and will conclude on September 26.

According to news agency PTI, the two legends of Indian cricket will speak to Harmanpreet Kaur in the coming days owing to a board directive. Meanwhile, Jay Shah confirmed that BCCI will not appeal for revocation or relaxation of two-match ban against Harmanpreet Kaur since the time for appeal is over.

Kaur's conduct drew criticism from various quarters, with former India captain Anjum Chopra expressing her critical views on the incident. However, Chopra also acknowledged Kaur's passion for winning and the emotions that come with the game.

“There's no harm in voicing your displeasure, but it's how and when you do it. She should have been more selective with her choice of words too," Chopra said.

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST
