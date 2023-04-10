Rohan Gavaskar's on-air remark involving Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal sparks row; trolled1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:40 PM IST
- Instead of applauding Rinku Singh, a piece of commentary by Rohan Gavaskar earned him plenty of flak on social media, when he went on about how poorly Yash Dayal bowled.
Following his amazing knock of 48 runs in just 21 deliveries that gave Kolkata Knight Riders one of the most memorable victories in the history of the Indian Premier League, Rinku Singh has etched his name forever in the books.
