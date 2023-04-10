Following his amazing knock of 48 runs in just 21 deliveries that gave Kolkata Knight Riders one of the most memorable victories in the history of the Indian Premier League, Rinku Singh has etched his name forever in the books.

His 5 sixes in 5 balls of the last over against Gujarat Titans on 9 April, not only helped KKR register their consecutive victory in Tata IPL 2023, but brough back memories of Carlos Brathwaite's four sixes off Ben Stokes in the final of the ICC World T20 2016 and Rahul Tewatia's similar five sixes for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Rinku's performance even overshadow a hat-trick from Rashid Khan.

ALSO READ: Rinku Singh gifts KKR 2nd consecutive victory in Tata IPL 2023

However, a piece of commentary by Rohan Gavaskar earned him plenty of flak on social media, when he went on about how poorly Yash Dayal bowled.

"This is why I say it's a bowler's game. He has bowled absolute rubbish over there, but we've been talking about Rinku Singh and how good he has been batting. Yesterday we were saying that if a batter goes at about a run-a-ball or at a strike-rate of 120, you are criticising him. A bowler goes for 31 and you say it's Rinku Singh - he takes the plaudits. And that is why I keep saying this is a bowler's game," he said.

Gavaskar's on-air comments were ridiculed on social media as rubbish. Even some felt, that he be sacked from the IPL commentary panel.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions directed against Rohan Gavaskar:

This commentary is absolute travesty. — Randomity (@Randomity4) April 9, 2023

Sack this commentator, Rinku deserved ian Bishop https://t.co/woeeLH5lxz — mon (@4sacinom) April 9, 2023

Sack this commentator, Rinku deserved ian Bishop https://t.co/woeeLH5lxz — mon (@4sacinom) April 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Rinku joined an illustrious of batters to have hit five sixes in a single IPL over, including Chris Gayle, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Tewatia, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, among others.